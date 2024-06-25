Two killers who hunted down a father-of-one on bicycles before stabbing him to death to "settle a score" over drugs have been jailed for life.

Daneiko Ferguson, 27, was attacked by Alga Lutondo and Halgon Randon in Compton Road, Harehills, Leeds, in the early hours of 16 February last year.

The pair set out on a revenge mission after being told that Mr Ferguson had stolen some drugs from one of their associates, Leeds Crown Court heard.

They stabbed him five times, including a fatal injury to his groin.

Mr Ferguson was found by a passing taxi driver and taken to hospital but died a short time later.

An investigation found Lutondo, 33, had enlisted Randon to carry out the attack. The pair trawled the area on bikes before finding Mr Ferguson.

Lutondo was arrested at Heathrow Airport as he tried to leave the country after the attack.

He was found guilty of murder following a trial in December. Randon, 44, was convicted after a retrial last month.

Lutondo, of Berkeley Crescent, Harehills, was jailed for a minimum of 28 years. Randon, of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, was given a minimum term of 26 years.

'I will never forgive or forget'

In a statement, Mr Ferguson's mother Hazel Clamp said she suffered "constant panic attacks".

"The impact this has had on the family as a whole can be seen daily," she said.

"We have no enjoyment anymore, we just live to exist."

She said her son's 10-year-old daughter and family and friends had been left "heartbroken beyond belief".

She added: "These two individuals caused immense suffering to my son that night and left him to bleed to death without a thought of anyone else but themselves.

“The thought of what was going through my son’s head on those last few moments of his life will haunt me forever. I believe that he called out for me as I woke at the time of his passing, with a very strange feeling. I didn’t get the chance to hold his hand and say goodbye. I will never forgive or forget the actions of the three of them that night.”

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Lutondo and Randon are clearly dangerous individuals who were prepared to use extreme violence to settle a score without any consideration for the consequences.

“We hope their convictions and imprisonment for Daneiko’s murder will give at least some small measure of comfort to his family as they continue to deal with the pain and heartbreak they are going through.”

