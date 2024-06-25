A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary after the death of a pensioner.

Officers were called to Portland Street, Lincoln, on Tuesday, 18 June, and found the body of 69-year-old John Connolly.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of shop theft and aggravated burglary as well as murder.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation into John’s death is continuing, and we have specially-trained underwater search teams carrying out further investigations in the Portland Street area today."

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…