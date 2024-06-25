The parents of young father who was murdered on his doorstep 16 years ago say they will relive the same pain every year until his killer is found.

Adam Chadwick was shot in Leeds in 2008, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

The 20-year-old had been celebrating his daughter Ruby's third birthday at his sister's house in Harehills when he answered the door. A woman and three men confronted him and he was shot dead.

The killer remains at large and Adam's mother, Jackie Chadwick, says his family are still desperately seeking justice.

"Every year it's the same pain over and over again... We just want some closure," she said.

"We want to be able to come to up to the grave and focus on Adam's memory instead of what we have to do every year."

Adam's parents Jackie and Martin Chadwick visiting his grave on the anniversary of his death. Credit: ITV News

Adam's family believe someone holds vital information. Despite repeated appeals there has been no breakthrough in the case.

Martin Chadwick, Adam's father, said: "We don't want to be doing appeals. We want people caught, put behind bars.

"Then we can get on with our lives and have the memories of how he was, instead of the bad times."

The family said losing their son has left a "massive hole" in all of their lives.

Mrs Chadwick said Adam's daughter, Ruby, was his "top priority."

She said: "She was his world and she only had those three years with him."

Mrs Chadwick said Ruby, who is now 19, has "made [the family] stronger than what we would have been."

She added: "If it wasn't for her I don't think I'd be here."

Adam's daughter was three when he died. Credit: Family handout

Mrs Chadwick said her son has not only missed out on being a dad but now he would have been a granddad.

"He'd be over the moon. I know he would because of how he was with Ruby when she was little he'd be the same with his granddaughter. He'd just be unbelievable."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.