Two more arrests over murder of Hull man David Hunt
Police have made two further arrests after a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hull.
David Hunt died in hospital after being attacked in Arundel Close on 19 June.
The latest arrests – a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old – mean police have arrested a total of nine people.
Five others have been released on bail.
Two people have been released without charge.
Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens, of Humberside Police, said: “I can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time."