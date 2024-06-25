Police have made two further arrests after a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hull.

David Hunt died in hospital after being attacked in Arundel Close on 19 June.

The latest arrests – a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old – mean police have arrested a total of nine people.

Five others have been released on bail.

Two people have been released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Jayne Goodens, of Humberside Police, said: “I can confirm we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time."