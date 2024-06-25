A woman has been found to have intentionally wounded two children with a knife after a stand-off with police.

Ann Marie McEvoy, 41, was deemed unfit to stand trial but a jury was asked to decide whether she had intentionally injured the two boys in Friskney, Lincolnshire, on 30 November 2022.

Lincoln Crown Court, sitting at Lincoln Magistrates Court, were told that police were refused entry to the property when conducting a welfare check.

The jury heard that armed officers were called to the scene when one officer saw McEvoy produce a large kitchen knife.

Jurors were told officers spent multiple hours negotiating with McEvoy. Once inside, McEvoy was found with a knife and two children had multiple stab wounds.

McEvoy was tasered and arrested. The children, who were 10 at the time, were given medical treatment and taken to hospital.

In a previous hearing, a judge said he was satisfied that McEvoy is suffering from a mental disability and was unfit to stand trial.

A trial of the facts involves the prosecution setting out the case in front of a jury but the defendant does not to take part in proceedings.

The jury can decide whether a defendant has committed the allegation but their conclusion can not result in a criminal conviction.

Det Ch Insp Rachael Cox, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a deeply upsetting incident which will have a long-term impact on those children involved and their family.

“Our thoughts are with them, and we will continue to offer whatever support we can to help them navigate the long road ahead to recovery.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to the family for their cooperation and colleagues across Lincolnshire for their bravery, hard work, and dedication to this case.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be here today. The family wish for privacy following this court hearing.

“The community is at the heart of everything we do, and the long-term health and safety of the children involved in this case is our top priority.”

