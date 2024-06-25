A woman who was seriously injured in a house fire has died in hospital, police have said.

Officers were called to the property on Lincoln Road in North Hykeham, Lincolnshire, following the incident on Saturday, 22 June.

The woman was taken to hospital but died the next day.

A 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but were later released without charge.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are saddened to confirm that a 67-year-old woman has died following a fire at a property in North Hykeham.

"The woman was initially taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries, but sadly died on Sunday morning.

"Her next of kin have been made aware, and have asked for some privacy at this time.

"Our investigation is continuing to understand the circumstances around her death."

