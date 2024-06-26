The bodies of a man and woman have been found at a property in Newark.

Police were called to Blackbrook Road just after 10am on Tuesday.

The man and a woman, who were known to each other, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon is in place while investigations take place, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Det Insp Craig Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those affected by this tragic incident.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding these two deaths is ongoing and is very much in its early stages.

“I’d like to reassure members of the community that while we are keeping an open mind, we do not currently believe there is any wider risk to the public."

He said the family of the two people were being supported by specially trained officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.