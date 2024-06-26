A woman defrauded her "highly vulnerable" father out of almost £75,000 after he suffered serious brain damage in a crash.

Tamara Whiting, from Hull, made cash withdrawals from her father's account, bought goods on Amazon and paid off credit card bills.

Hull Crown Court heard it was a "clear abuse of power" against her father carried out over a "sustained period of time".

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said Whiting's father suffered brain injuries in a road accident in 1995 and his mental capacity was severely impaired.

He was awarded £180,000 in compensation following the crash. After he separated from his wife, Whiting was appointed as his receiver.

After her father died in June 2022 at the age of 71, Whiting was found to have fraudulently obtained £74,580 , most of it being cash withdrawals.Ms Metcalfe said "there was a clear abuse of power," and that Whiting's father was "clearly a highly vulnerable individual" at the time.

Whiting, 49, of Rokeby Park, admitted fraud.

She was given a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 240 hours' unpaid work.

Recorder Tahir Khan KC told Whiting: "If you commit a further offence over the course of the next two years, you run the risk of being brought back to court and having to serve the two years that I have imposed.

"Let's not have you back before the court."

