Chris Kamara says he is "on the mend" as he continues to come to terms with a speech condition.

The much-loved footballer-turned-pundit told ITV News "there's always someone worse off than you" after he was asked about his ongoing health struggles.

Fondly known as "Kammy", the former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City player, who is originally from Middlesbrough, was appearing at an event in York to raise awareness and money for the charity Prostate Cancer UK.

Asked how things are, he said: " They're good. I'm on the mend. There's always someone worse off than you."

Kamara, 66, revealed he had speech apraxia in 2022 after television viewers noticed him slurring his words on air.

Kamara has been receiving oxygen therapy. Credit: Twitter/Chris Kamara

He later quit his job with Sky Sports, but has continued to work in television and radio.

The Ninja Warrior UK presenter said he was "doing everything in my power" to treat his speech problem, but admitted he may have to live with it indefinitely.

He continues to keep a keen eye on football and joined fans at a brewery in York to watch England's 0-0 draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday evening.

Asked about the Three Lions' previous result - a 1-1 draw with Denmark - Kamara said: " It wasn't great, but we played poorly and didn't lose. Scotland played poorly and lost 5-1 [against Germany]."

The event in York was also aimed at raising awareness of the risks of prostate cancer.

John Dodds, a cancer survivor who appeared alongside Kamara, said: "A lot of guys are getting checked, but too late. They're saying 'I've not got any symptoms, I must be fine'. It's really important - any questions, you should get checked out."

