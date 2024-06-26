A 28-year-old man has admitted throwing a coffee cup and another item at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as he campaigned on his battle bus.

Josh Greally was arrested in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on 11 June, after he threw what looked like a paper cup containing a liquid, and another object, at Mr Farage.

Mr Farage was stood on the top deck of his campaign bus when the objects narrowly missed him.

Josh Greally leaves Barnsley Magistrates’ Court Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, Derbyshire, appeared before a district judge at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a public order offence during the 10-minute hearing.

Judge Tim Spruce said it appeared that the first item thrown was a coffee cup but it was not clear what the second item was, and could have been another cup or some paper.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and said Greally will be sentenced on August 28 at the same court.

Judge Spuce told the defendant: “All sentencing options are open.”

