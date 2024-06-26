A man has been charged with murder following the death of another man in Lincolnshire last week.

Police were called to Portland Street in Lincoln at 11.39am on June 18 where they found 69-year-old John Connolly dead.

Twenty-six-year-old Owen Blades of Tennyson Street in Gainsborough has been charged with murder.

He has also been charged with shop theft relating to an incident reported by Tesco on Lincoln High Street and burglary at a separate address.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward. Police have asked anyone that may assist with the investigation to get in touch by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.