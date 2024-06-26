The police watchdog has confirmed an investigation into a chief constable over alleged misconduct – just a day after he announced his retirement.

Humberside Police said on Tuesday, 25 June, that Paul Anderson would be leaving the force's top job less than a year after his appointment.

The force's official statement made no mention of allegations made against Mr Anderson.

But on Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had started an investigation after receiving a mandatory referral from the office of Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison two days earlier.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "The referral, received on Monday (24 June) contained allegations concerning standards of behaviour, largely related to communication and behaviour towards colleagues.

"We will now conduct a thorough investigation, independently of the police, into the matters brought to our attention."

Mr Evison said he had received details of "potential misconduct relating to the chief constable" on Monday 12 June.

He said: "Following further enquiries and due consideration it became apparent that the OPCC was obliged to refer the matter to the IOPC and this was done on Monday 24 June.

"Confirmation was received by the OPCC late on Tuesday 25 June that the IOPC had begun an independent investigation.

"Early yesterday it was announced that the chief constable was retiring after 34 years of service.

"The IOPC investigation will continue notwithstanding Paul Anderson’s retirement. As this is now a live investigation the PCC will make no further comment."

'He deserves much credit'

The latest statement from Mr Evison comes after he issued a statement about Mr Anderson's retirement, in which he said he had made "a valuable contribution to the performance of Humberside Police".

He said: " Chief Constable Anderson deserves much credit for that and I thank him for his service to the public."

Mr Anderson, who has a police career spanning 34 years, joined Humberside Police as an assistant chief constable in 2019 and was deputy chief constable before taking the role of chief constable in 2023.He has yet to comment on the IOPC investigation, but announcing his retirement he said: "It has been a privilege to serve the communities of Hull, the East Riding, North and North East Lincolnshire.

"Humberside is an outstanding force made up of both officers and staff who are dedicated to making a difference to the communities they represent. It has been a difficult decision to make to retire from the force but it is the right time for me personally to make this announcement."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.