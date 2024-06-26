Two men have been charged with murder after a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hull.

David Hunt died in hospital after being attacked in Arundel Close on 19 June. Dean Dawkins, 20, of Cherry Nook Road, Huddersfield, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with murder.Barry Leiper, 47, of Hull, has been charged with assisting an offender.All three appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 26 June, and have been remanded to appear in court at a later date.Humberside Police said on Tuesday, 25 June, that they had made a total of nine arrests. The others have been either released without charge or released on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.