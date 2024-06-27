Police investigating the murder of a man in Lincolnshire have arrested three people, including a teenage boy.

Armed officers were called to reports of a stabbing at the Wellhead Fields, South Street, in Bourne, at 9.50pm on Wednesday, 26 June.

The victim, a man in his 30s, died from his injuries at the scene.

Two men aged 20 and 19 and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Lincolnshire Police said all the people involved were known to each other.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The area has been secured and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

"Officers will remain at the scene as they attempt to piece together what happened last night.

"Members of the public should expect to see officers in the area, but we want to reassure the community we are taking this incident extremely seriously and are already pursuing a number of lines of enquiry."

People are being asked to avoid the area as an investigation is carried out.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.