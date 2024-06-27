A masked gang armed with a range of tools carried out a brazen robbery at a jewellery store in full view of customers at a major shopping centre.

Police received multiple calls from 8.42pm on Wednesday about a robbery taking place at Beaverbrooks, at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds.

F ive people in balaclavas had entered the shopping centre armed with weapons including a circular saw, baseball bats and a sledgehammer.

They damaged glass cabinets inside the store and escaped with several watches.

A member of staff had their hair pulled during the incident but was otherwise unharmed, police said.

The gang escaped with several watches.

Det Insp John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: “This clearly planned and targeted robbery took place when the shopping centre was reasonably quiet, but I understand the huge concern that seeing these individuals armed with multiple weapons will have caused to those who were present.

“Thankfully, the staff member who was confronted by these robbers did not suffer any lasting injury, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for them. Any use of weapons that causes people to fear violence is extremely serious."

The White Rose Shopping Centre has more than 100 outlets and attracts hundreds of thousands of customers a year.

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.