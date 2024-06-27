A dangerous driver has pleaded guilty to killing a mother and her daughter as they walked to school.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczo suffered fatal injuries when they were knocked down on Scott Hall Road, in Sheepscar, Leeds, on the morning of 16 January 2023.

Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, 27 June, charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was driving an Audi TT car which was involved in the incident.

Bhachu admitted both charges.

The aftermath of the incident on Scott Hall Road. Credit: ITV News

Another man, Jasskamal Riyat, aged 35, of Buckstone Avenue, Leeds, faces the same charges.

He pleaded not guilty at the same hearing. A provisional trial date was set for 6 January 2025.

Bhachu will be sentenced following the conclusion of any trial. He was remanded in custody.

Riyat was given conditional bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.