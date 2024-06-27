A senior Conservative candidate has become embroiled in the election betting row over claims he wagered £8,000 on losing his own seat.

The Sun has reported Sir Philip Davies bet against himself to hold onto his Shipley constituency.

Sir Philip told the newspaper he had done nothing illegal, insisting it was "nobody's business".

The Sun reported that he told the newspaper: “What’s it go to do with you whether I did or didn’t?”

He added: “I hope to win. I'm busting a gut to win. I expect to lose. In the 2005 election, I busted a gut to win. I expected to lose.

"I had a bet on myself to lose in the 2005 election, and my bet went down the pan.

“My comment will be whether I have or haven’t, it's nobody's business apart from mine.

“And if anyone's alleging I've done anything illegal, they're very welcome to allege it, but I'm afraid I haven't.”

When approached for a comment, Sir Philip referred ITV Calendar to the comments reported in the Sun.

Speaking to ITV News previously, Sir Philip said he had placed a bet that his wife Esther McVey would win the seat she is seeking re-election for.

Analysis by ITV Calendar political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira

This isn't the same as the betting allegations that have engulfed other Tory candidates, like Craig Williams and Laura Saunders.

They're accused of betting on the date of the general election with insider knowledge of what that date would be. That's what the gambling commission - and now the Met - is investigating, and if it's true, that is illegal.

This claim about Philip Davies is a greyer area. He's accused of betting on himself losing - which he admits doing in 2005.

In itself, that is not necessarily against the rules, although some would argue that it's morally murky.

The dial shifted, though, when the same emerged about a Labour candidate, Kevin Craig, earlier this week.

As soon as they found out he'd bet on himself losing, Labour suspended their support for him. That gives them the upper hand and puts pressure on the Tories to do the same to Philip Davies (if, like Mr Craig, he admits it).

And for voters, Mr Davies may now end up tainted by the same brush as Craig Williams and Laura Saunders.

This has become a national debate about sleaze, integrity, and profiteering in politics, and some voters will inevitably put Mr Davies' case in the same category.

The Westminster gambling row has dominated the campaign ahead of the poll on 4 July.

Two weeks ago it was revealed that one of Rishi Sunak's closest parliamentary aides, Craig Williams, had placed a £100 bet on a July election just three days before Mr Sunak announced the election on 22 May.

At least five Conservatives are being investigated by the Gambling Commission as part of its inquiry into wagers on the timing of the general election. Sir Philip is not said to be one of them.

Cabinet minister Alister Jack has admitted placing bets on the election date, although he is not being investigated by the regulator because he staked the money earlier in the year, before the period covered by the watchdog’s probe into the alleged use of inside information.

Labour has also been drawn into the row, suspending candidate Kevin Craig after he was investigated by the regulator for betting on himself to lose his contest in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

One of Rishi Sunak's close protection officers and five Metropolitan Police officers are also currently being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

