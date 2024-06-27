Seven people have been arrested after two banks were sprayed with red paint.

The campaign group Palestine Action claimed responsibility after the Barclays and JP Morgan buildings, in Leeds city centre, were targeted in the early hours of Thursday, 27 June.

West Yorkshire Police said o fficers were called to reports of criminal damage at 2.28am.

Two banks on Albion Street were targeted with paint Credit: ITV News

The front of the Barclays branch on Albion Street was damaged as well as the Pinnacle building next door, the Leeds base for the investment banking company, JP Morgan.

Several windows had been smashed.

West Yorkshire Police said those involved had left the scene in a vehicle but were stopped nearby.

The force said seven people were arrested and are in custody.

Windows had been smashed Credit: ITV News

