Six drivers who used the same woman's stolen identity details in a bid to dodge speeding fines have been sentenced.

The group all tried to claim the woman, who is from Scotland, had been driving their cars when they were prosecuted for motoring offences in West Yorkshire.

She was blamed for 21 separate offences involving 12 different vehicles in 2019 and 2020.

Investigations found she had no knowledge of the incidents and had never been to West Yorkshire.

The six drivers all appeared at Bradford Crown Court for sentencing for perverting the course of justice. They were:

Abdul Kalam, 43, of New Fields Walk, Bradford. He was jailed for three years and four months.

Kamran Ahmed, 43, of Wellands Terrace, Bradford. He was jailed for two years and four months in prison.

Ayman Ahmed, 24, of Fairfield Road, Bradford. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Alia Malik, 36, of Church Road, Normanton, Wakefield, was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Nasser Jahangir, 24, of Meadow Park Drive, Stanningley, Leeds, was given a six-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Munsur Ali, 39, of Ashbourne Crescent, Bradford, was given an eight-month suspended sentence and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

A seventh person, Kanwal Ali, aged 34, of Upper Woodlands Road, Bradford, previously admitted perverting the course of justice and will be sentenced in September.

Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police’s Casualty Prevention Unit, said: “All of the people involved had attempted to blame the offences on a woman who was entirely unconnected to both them and the vehicles involved in the motoring offences. In fact, this innocent woman has never set foot in West Yorkshire.

"People clearly hope to evade traffic offences which in the majority of cases can be resolved by attending an educational course.

"But by doing so, not only have they caused unwanted stress for an entirely innocent member of the public, but they have also had to face much more severe consequences for their actions by being hauled before the courts and sentenced for criminal offences."

