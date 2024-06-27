Police have named a woman who died in an incident in Rotherham after charging a man with her murder.

Joanne Ward, 53, was found seriously injured at a property on Herringthorpe Valley Road on 21 June.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene.

Laurence Ward, 57, also of Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, has been charged with murder.

Mr Ward appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on 26 June and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at the same court on 6 September.

Police and forensic officers have been carrying out enquiries. Credit: ITV News

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who knew Ms Ward to contact the force.

Det Insp Simon Cartwright said: "Our enquiries into Joanne Ward's tragic death are continuing at pace.

"I am now directly appealing to members of Joanne's family, or anyone who personally knew her, to get in touch with us."

