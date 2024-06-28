A "depraved" father-of-three who broke into a hospital mortuary before abusing two men's bodies has been jailed.

Damon Tingay, 30, was seen riding around the grounds of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby on a bicycle for around two hours in the early hours of 17 March.

CCTV then caught him forcing open the mortuary door and going inside.

Grimsby Crown Court heard he was filmed opening several fridges and interfering with the bodies.

He punched one body twice before committing sexual offences.

Tingay was in the mortuary for four minutes before being disturbed by hospital staff and attempting to flee, leaving a “horrifying scene" behind, the court heard.

The incident happened at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital.

Judge John Thackray told Tingay: "Your actions were depraved, perverted, indeed utterly grotesque. You violated and defiled loved ones, causing immeasurable harm to numerous victims.

"You caused incredible pain and turmoil. The families may never recover."

In a statement, one member of hospital staff described walking into a “horrifying scene” with fridges open and bodies pulled from shelves.

She said: "I have seen a lot in my career. This was one of the worst things I have seen in my life. It was the indignity, the lack of respect. I couldn’t stop crying.”

Prosecutor Jeremy Evans said when Tingay was arrested he was described as volatile, shouting and screaming that he had done nothing wrong, and at one point claiming he had been blamed for a friend’s suicide and was seeking answers.

In an interview with police, he said he had no memory of the incident.

In statements submitted to the court, the mother and aunt of one of the patients who was the victim of a sex act described the "incredible pain when they discovered what had happened to a dear and precious loved member of their family".

A statement from the brother of a man who was disturbed when his drawer was opened said he suffered nightmares and had been "traumatised" by the fact his brother’s body "had been disturbed in a place where he trusted he would be safe and at peace".

Craig Lowe, defending, said Tingay wanted to "offer a wholehearted apology to all friends and family of those he subjected to degradation and humiliation through his obviously totally appalling behaviour".

The court heard character references describing Tingay as a "great dad and partner" and "pleasant, friendly and trustworthy".

But the judge said there was "significant planning and contemplation" from Tingay before he committed the offence and told him: "There's undoubtedly a very, very dark side to you."

Tingay, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two charges – trespassing with the intention of committing sexual offences and performing a sexual act on a body.

He was jailed for six years, with an extended period of four years on licence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.