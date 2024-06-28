Fans are being invited to line the streets for the the funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

The former Leeds Rhinos player will be laid to rest on 7 July - already dubbed "Rob Burrow Day" by the club in recognition of the number seven shirt worn by the winger during his time at Headingley.

The ex-scrum half died on 2 June aged 41 after a four-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

According to details announced by the Rhinos, a private service for invited guests only will take place at Pontefract Crematorium.

But people are invited to line the streets to pay their respects as the funeral cortège makes its way to the service.

The full route of Rob Burrow's funeral cortege

The cortege will travel along the A656 Park Road, at Castleford, passing the Xscape leisure complex as it travels towards the M62 junction.

It will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract, passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane, heading towards Featherstone.

The cars will turn left at the War Horse sculpture, slowing at Featherstone Lions rugby ground on Wakefield Road.

The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone, near to where Rob played his junior rugby.

The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium.

People are asked to be in position on the route from 1pm but to avoid standing close to the crematorium.

There will be no live streaming of the service.

Separately, Leeds City Counci will host an invite-only civic reception in honour of Rob on 12 July, which will be live streamed.

