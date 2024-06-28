Four bully dogs 'left to die' at property in Sheffield
Police are looking for the owners of four emaciated dogs which were abandoned and "left to die".
The animals, believed to be bull breeds, were discovered at a property on Wolfe Road, Sheffield, after concerns they had been left in kennels outside without food or water.
South Yorkshire Police said they were "emaciated and in a state of distress".
They had been left in their own faeces and urine.
A vet found they were dehydrated and malnourished and had lesions on their bodies. They appeared to have had multiple litters of puppies.
The dogs are now being cared for at a police kennel.
Ch Insp Emma Cheney said the recent change in the law banning XL bully dogs may have been a factor.
She said: "Prior to the legislation changing for XL bullys, bull breed dogs were desirable, and the likelihood is that these dogs would have made their owners a lot of money by being excessively bred but now they have been left to die.
"Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire, and we will do all we can to find those responsible and put them before the courts."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.