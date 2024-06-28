Police are looking for the owners of four emaciated dogs which were abandoned and "left to die".

The animals, believed to be bull breeds, were discovered at a property on Wolfe Road, Sheffield, after concerns they had been left in kennels outside without food or water.

South Yorkshire Police said they were " emaciated and in a state of distress".

They had been left in their own faeces and urine.

A vet found they were dehydrated and malnourished and had lesions on their bodies. They appeared to have had multiple litters of puppies.

The dogs are now being cared for at a police kennel.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said the recent change in the law banning XL bully dogs may have been a factor.

She said: "Prior to the legislation changing for XL bullys, bull breed dogs were desirable, and the likelihood is that these dogs would have made their owners a lot of money by being excessively bred but now they have been left to die.

" Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire, and we will do all we can to find those responsible and put them before the courts."

