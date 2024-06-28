A teacher who urged a girl to send him an indecent photograph and then shared it with another child when she refused to give him any more has been jailed.

West Yorkshire teacher Michael Pierce, 32, posed as a 16-year-old boy from Leeds and befriended his victims via Snapchat, a court heard.

He convinced one of the girls to send him a nude photograph.

When she refused his requests for more images he threatened to send the picture to all of her friends on Snapchat.

He then sent the photograph to a second victim and asked her to send nude photographs of herself.

Police traced the defendant’s IP address. He was arrested at an address in Wakefield in August 2021.

Pierce, of Blackstone Drive, Shireoaks, Worksop, pleaded guilty to causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court he was jailed for six years and put on the sex offender register for life.

Det Sgt Steven Sayles, of Wakefield District Child Vulnerable to Exploitation Team, said: "This man, who occupied a position of trust, has targeted young girls and used threatening behaviour to try and exploit them into sending indecent images.

"The nature of his crimes was particularly concerning given his role at the time. We have worked with local authority colleagues throughout this investigation to ensure that measures have been put in place to restrict his contact with children."

He added: "These were horrible offences committed against vulnerable young girls. I hope the conclusion of this court case brings some closure on an upsetting and scary time for them."

