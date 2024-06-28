Two men have been arrested after robbers armed with weapons including a circular saw targeted a luxury watch shop.

Video footage taken by an eyewitness at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds showed five people in balaclavas attacking the Tag Heuer boutique shortly before the centre closed on Wednesday evening, 26 June.

As well as a saw, the gang had baseball bats and a sledgehammer.

Glass cabinets were smashed and several watches were stolen.

West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 32 and 40, had been arrested.

Investigations were continuing.