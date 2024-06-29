A woman who hit and killed a cyclist while she was distracted by her sat nav has avoided jail after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Gillian Dungworth, 40, turned her car into the path of Adrian Lane, 58, on Ringinglow Road in Sheffield on 15 September 2022.

He died later that day in hospital.

She told police she had not seen the cyclist because she was following her sat nav to get to her destination.

In a statement Adrian's family said: "Adrian was a very experienced cyclist and loved being out and about on his bike.

"We are still trying to come to terms with his sudden an expected death, he leaves behind a son and step-son."

Dungworth admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years, reduced to two years for pleading guilty, suspended for two years.

She was also disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to complete an extended re-test.

Sergeant John Taylor from South Yorkshire Police said: "The circumstances of this collision are extremely sad. Adrian lost his life, and his family and friends will continue to grieve his loss for the rest of their lives"

"Cyclists are one of the road users that require extra care, due to their lack of protection and visibility."

"Anyone can be involved in a fatal collision. We all have a part to play in ensuring everyone stays safe on the roads"

“If you’re a driver, take that extra look, be vigilant for cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians, or horse riders, that extra glance could save a life."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.