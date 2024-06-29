Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a bus just off the York outer ring road.

The collision on the B1224 Wetherby Road towards Rufforth happened just before 9.30am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said four patients were taken to hospital - one to the major trauma centre at Leeds General Infirmary and three to York Hospital.

Two air ambulances landed at the scene in addition to the three road ambulances which were sent.

The road remains closed and police say it will stay shut for "several hours."

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Officer are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of what happened.

