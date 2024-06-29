There are long queues on the M1 Southbound near Rotherham due to a lorry fire which has closed part of the carriageway.

The road has been shut between junction 33 for Catcliffe and 32 for the M18.

Emergency services including South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service are on the scene of the blaze.

Traffic cameras show firefighters dealing with the lorry fire on the M1 Southbound. Credit: National Highways

National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Traffic cams show stationary traffic on the approach to the incident.

