Astrid Quinn reports.

A man left blind after being glassed on a night out in Leeds has finally been reunited with his Australian family after six months.

Matthew Syron, 32, has been unable to return to Australia since he was attacked in the city centre in December.

He said: "It's been amazing, especially seeing my two kids, it changes everything. It's been a long six months.

"I'm very tough but I'm glad I've got the family here now and hopefully I can just recover and get home."

The 32-year-old has already had surgery on his eyes and has regained some sight in his right eye.

But he does not know if further surgery will improve his sight.

Matthew Syron had surgery after the incident. Credit: Matthew Syron

Mr Syron, who lives in Australia with his fiancée and two children, was visiting family in his home city when the attack happened on Boxing Day.

But now the family has been reunited for the first time in nearly seven months.

His wife Keone Rawiri said: "It feels amazing to be together as a family unit as a team and just have Matt be there as I'm putting the kids to bed. It's the little things you miss.

"It's extremely hard - heartbreaking, devastating it's everything that you could imagine that you don't want to imagine as a parent as a wife. It rips your soul apart. We just have to keep pushing because we can't go back to the past and change it."

Matthew, added: "There's highs and lows. It's very tough to take from where I was at to where I am now. It's a hard pill to swallow going blind. Having the kids here has been tough - my son wanting to play football and tennis with him and I can't play with him and he's asking 'daddy why can't you play with me?' But it is what it is these are the cards I've been dealt I just have to keep moving forward."

In March this year 37-year-old Gareth Dean was jailed for more than 10 years for the unprovoked attack.

Now, Matthew is campaigning for glass to be banned in UK bars and clubs to prevent anyone else from having to go through what he has suffered.

He said: "It's a very easy thing to fix. mandatory ID checks and getting rid of glass.

"If you are going out to intentionally hurt someone and you could take their life, you should get life. Luckily my partner isn't flying over to England to bury me. Sentencing needs to be stricter."

Well-wishers raised more than £58,000 for Mr Syron in the wake of the attack, which left him needing 40 stitches in his eyes.

