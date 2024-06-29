Police have arrested two men after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Leeds.

A 35-year-old woman was hit by a blue Volkswagen Golf on Thorpe Lane in Middleton at 9.38pm on Friday night.

The driver of the car, which had been travelling in the direction of Robin Hood, failed to stop at the scene.

Emergency services attended but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Saturday morning a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police say they found a car, thought to be the one involved in the crash, abandoned.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to what happened.

