A passenger in a Tesla has died after the car he was in crashed into a double-decker bus on a main road in York.

Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to the B1224 Wetherby Road on Saturday morning, close to the outer ring road.

The white Tesla Model 3 hit a blue and white bus at around 9.20am.

The 31-year-old passenger, from Newcastle, died at the scene and the 32-year-old driver, from Teeside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Four ambulances, two air ambulances and a hazard response team were among the emergency services called to the crash.

Three other passengers in the Tesla and the driver of the bus were all treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around 8 hours after the crash, eventually reopening at 5.25pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to what happened and anyone who has dashcam footage.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the lead up to the incident.

