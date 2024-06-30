Two charged with murder of man stabbed to death in Bourne park

Kyle Marsh died from his injuries at Well Head Fields in Borne on Wednesday 26 June.

Two people, including a teenage boy, have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a Lincolnshire park.

Kyle Marshall, 37, died at The Well Head Fields in Bourne on Wednesday 26 June after people were called to reports of a stabbing at around 9.50pm.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens in Bourne, has now been charged with murder.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been charged with murder.

Police were called to the park at 9.20pm on Wednesday night to reports of a stabbing

Both are due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday 1 July.

Three other people who were arrested have been released under investigation.

Lincolnshire Police say the family of Kyle Marshall is being supported by specialist officers.

