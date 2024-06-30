Two people, including a teenage boy, have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in a Lincolnshire park.

Kyle Marshall, 37, died at The Well Head Fields in Bourne on Wednesday 26 June after people were called to reports of a stabbing at around 9.50pm.

Reece Bruns, 20, of St Paul's Gardens in Bourne, has now been charged with murder.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been charged with murder.

Police were called to the park at 9.20pm on Wednesday night to reports of a stabbing

Both are due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday 1 July.

Three other people who were arrested have been released under investigation.

Lincolnshire Police say the family of Kyle Marshall is being supported by specialist officers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.