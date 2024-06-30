A 55-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a shooting on a South Yorkshire street.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on High Street in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham ,just before 10pm on Friday 28 June.

Officers believe a group of men were outside a property when the shots were fired, injuring the female.

The 55-year-old victim was taken to hospital. Her injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police said evidence of a firearms discharge has been found at the scene.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force.

