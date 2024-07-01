The family of a mother who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Leeds have paid tribute to a "beautiful daughter, sister and mum."

Michaela Louise Fowles - known as Kayla - died after she was hit by a Volkswagen Golf on Thorpe Lane in Middleton on Friday night.

In a statement her family said: "She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl."

Flowers were laid at the scene of the crash over the weekend.

A car, believed to be the one involved in the crash, was found abandoned on Saturday morning.

Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way in Leeds, appeared in court on Monday morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He was remanded in custody and is due at Leeds Crown Court at the end of July.

