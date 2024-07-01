Singer Louis Tomlinson staged an impromptu screening of England's match against Slovakia at Glastonbury Festival after he set up a TV in the campsite.

The festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset did not show the Euro 2024 last 16 game on Sunday evening anywhere on site.

But a crowd gathered around a flatscreen television which has been set up near tents, with festival-goers later realising it was set up by the former One Direction star, who is from Doncaster.

Louis was pictured watching the match dressed in an England jacket.

The move went down well with music fans at the festival - with people showing their appreciation on social media.

Will Jennings said on X: "was superb - top bloke for organising", while Mia called him "God of the festival" and "Glastonbury hero."

Videos showed Louis celebrating England's 2-1 extra time victory with the crowd which had gathered to watch.

City of Doncaster Council even posted their approval on X saying: " You can take the boy out of Donny...@Louis_Tomlinson proving once again the resourcefulness of all Doncastrians."

