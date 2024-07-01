A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Leeds.

A blue Volkswagen Golf hit the 35-year-old woman on Thorpe Lane in Middleton at 9.38pm on Friday 28 June.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Flowers were laid at the scene of the crash over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police later found a car abandoned which is believed to the Golf which was involved in the crash.

On Monday, the force said Reece Lawrence, aged 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, has been charged over the incident.

As well as causing death by dangerous driving, he is also accused of failing to stop after a collision.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

