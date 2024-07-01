Police have started contacting 163 families linked to ashes recovered from a funeral directors in Hull which is under investigation.

Officers started a probe into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in March over concerns around the care for the deceased.

Thirty-five bodies were removed from a funeral home on Hessle Road, along with a quantity of ashes.

In April, Humberside Police confirmed it would not be possible to extract DNA from the ashes recovered because of the high temperature required to during cremation.

In an update on Monday the force said they had identified 163 families linked to the ashes and had started contacting them with an update and to discuss their options.

Thirty-five bodies and a quantity of ashes were recovered from the funeral directors premisis in Hull.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "Some families may want to receive the ashes, and others may not, there is no right or wrong answer and the impact and affect it will have will differ for each individual family, but it should not be underestimated and we will do all we can to support those throughout what is an incredibly difficult time.

"If you have not received a call from us in regards to the ashes recovered, but you have concerns or feel impacted by any element of the ongoing investigation, support is available via Victim Support’s 24-hour independent helpline on 0808 281 1136, and I would you encourage to please get in touch."

Police said the 163 families had been identified after "comprehensive enquiries and detailed work" to locate next-of-kins from documentation found at the funeral directors.

The force is offering a face-to-face meetings with the families affected and has delayed making the update public so they could could make initial contact.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.