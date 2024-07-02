The A15 is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.

It happened just before 6:30am this morning (2nd July).

The crash happened between Heath Lane (Welton Cliff) and Ingham Lane.

Lincolnshire Police wrote on social media: "Roads are closed in the area of the A15 at Dunholme following a three-vehicle collision just before 6.30am today.

"Traffic is starting to build up so please avoid the area if you can.

"More information and details to follow when available."

