Police searching for a 65-year-old man who went missing after failing to return to his city centre hotel have found a body.

Andrew Wilson was last seen leaving the Park Plaza Hotel, opposite the railway station on Boar Lane in Leeds, at 6.40am on Friday, 21 June.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted on Monday night, 1 July, after a member of the public found the body of a man in woods off Thwaite Lane, Stourton. He has yet to be formally identified, but police said initial enquiries suggest it may be Mr Wilson.

