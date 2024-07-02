A serving detective has been charged with abusing his position to have sex with a crime victim.

Det Con Wasim Bashir, of West Yorkshire Police, is alleged to have contacted vulnerable victims of serious sexual offences or domestic abuse between August 2019 and January 2022 without a legitimate reason.

He is also alleged to have begun a sexual relationship with one of the victims while based in Bradford.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Bashir, 54, has been charged with misconduct in public officeHe is due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday 3 July.

West Yorkshire Police said he had been suspended from duty since his arrest.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.