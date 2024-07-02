Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

A five-year-old girl who used her mum's smart watch to call 999 when she was having a seizure has been given a bravery award.

Lola Brisbane from Pode Hall, Lincolnshire, came to Kirsty Brisbane's rescue when she became seriously unwell at home on 5 April.

Ms Brisbane, who has epilepsy, was sitting on the sofa when she rolled off and started to have a seizure.

As there was no other adult at home, Lola used her mum's Apple watch to call 999.

The call was answered by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) emergency medical advisor Tim Higham-Jones, who nominated Lola for the award.

During the call, which has been released by EMAS, Lola can be heard saying her mum, who is 38, has fallen off the sofa shaking.

Mr Higham-Jones asked Lola: "Just keep checking she's breathing, I am staying on the phone with you."

Lola replied: "She is still breathing a little bit."

Mr Higham-Jones asks Lola if she can put the family dog in another room for when the paramedics arrive.

She said: "I've shut the dog in the another room...because I've put her favourite treats in the kitchen."

At times during the call, Lola can be reassuring her mum that help was being arranged and it was on its way.

Paramedics said Lola was "brilliant" on the call. Credit: EMAS

Mr Higham-Jones said Lola was "brilliant".

"She was able to answer all the questions asked, confirming her mum was not awake and breathing noisily," he said.

"It’s always important for us to get the right information so we can arrange the appropriate help, and Lola made this very easy to do.“

Paramedics Helen Pearl and Glynn Roache arrived shortly afterwards and said Lola stayed by her mum's side the whole time.

Mr Roache said: “Lola did an admirable job calling 999 as this was the right course of action to take to get the help Kirsty needed.

“I had to ask her questions about the type of seizure that Kirsty had, and Lola was very open about what had occurred.“

He added: "The information she provided us meant we were able to assess Kirsty, looking for any potential injuries based on what had happened.

"Kirsty was starting to come around from her seizure as we arrived, and Lola stayed by her mum’s side the entire time."

Ms Brisbane said she started having seizures at the start of the year. She is now being treated for epilepsy.

“My first seizure happened outside Lola’s school," she said. "Afterwards I sat her down to explain that mummy may fall down and start to shake. She has witnessed me have a seizure a few times prior to that day, but she would normally be able to get another grown-up to help.

She added: "Every parent I’ve spoken to after hearing what happened doesn’t feel their children would know what to do if they were in the same situation.

"I feel passionate about children being educated on what to do if they see an emergency happen.

"Because of this, I have been teaching Lola to remember her home address and how to call 999 since she was four years old.”

Speaking of that morning, Ms Brisbane said: “I’m super proud of her.“

On Monday, 1 July, East Midlands Ambulance Service presented Lola with her bravery award in front of classmates at her school.

Asked where she will be displaying her certificate, Lola said: "I think in my bedroom somewhere, so everyday I can wake up and feel proud when I read it."

