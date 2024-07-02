Tottenham have completed the signing of teenage Leeds United star Archie Gray in a deal thought to be worth more than £30million.

The 18-year-old England Under-21 international has signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club after they paid a fee between £25m and £30m.

Joe Rodon, who was on loan at Leeds from Tottenham, has made the permanent switch to Elland Road as part of the deal.

Posting on X, Leeds United wrote that they were "heartbroken" to lose Gray.

The great nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray and son of former Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland player Andy Gray, Archie Gray can play either in midfield or at right back.

He attracted plenty of admirers after an impressive breakout season at Elland Road, with Brentford having a bid in the region of £35m rejected on Sunday.

The fee paid for Gray makes him one of the most expensive teenagers in Premier League history.

His transfer comes after Leeds' failure to secure promotion from the Championship put pressure on them to make at least one lucrative sale to meet financial fair play rules.

Gray made 52 appearances in all competitions at both right-back and in the centre of midfield last season, winning the Championship Young Player of the Year award and also starring during a run to the FA Cup fifth round.

He was convinced to make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after talks with boss Ange Postecoglou and with the prospect of playing Europa League football next season.

Wales international Rodon has gone in the other direction, bringing to an end his four-year stay at Spurs.

Rodon signed from Swansea in 2020 but only played 24 times for Tottenham with his last outing for the club two years ago as a late substitute against Burnley towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

After spending the last two seasons on loan at Rennes and then Leeds, the 26-year-old has returned to the latter after signing a four-year deal.

