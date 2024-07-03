Two children have been seriously injured in a dog attack in South Yorkshire.

A girl, aged two, and a nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital after the incident at Broadwater, Bolton upon Dearne, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 8.17am.

A spokesperson said: “It is reported that a dog bit a man, causing minor injuries, and a nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, causing serious injuries.

“The ambulance service attended and both children were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries."

The dog was found at Ingfield Lane and is in police care.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.