Police investigating alleged malpractice at a funeral directors have arrested a woman on suspicion of money laundering.

Humberside Police launched an inquiry in March after complaints about the storage and care of bodies at Hull-based Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Thirty-five bodies were removed from the company's premises in Hessle Road, along with a quantity of ashes.

Police said a 54-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, 3 July, on suspicion of money laundering as part of a "pre-planned operation".

It follows two previous arrests. A 46-year-old man was arrested in March on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial and fraud.

He was further arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of theft, making or supplying articles for use in fraud and offences under the Financial Services Act, police said.

A 23-year-old woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial and fraud remains on police bail.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “This remains an extremely complex and sensitive investigation and we continue to follow all lines of enquiry and seek answers for the families involved and those affected by this report.“As we enter the fourth month since the initial report came in to us, we continue to keep the families, friends and everyone affected at the heart of everything we do and are committed to working with partners to ensure that they receive the help and support that they need."

