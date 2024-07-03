Seven city centre shops have been closed down after they were caught selling illegal cigarettes and vapes.

Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police secured closure orders against stores on High Street and Portland Street in Lincoln.

It followed a six-month operation of test purchases.

Police and trading standards officers said the shops were operated by organised criminal gangs.

Principal Lincolnshire Trading Standards officer Andy Wright said: "It is no coincidence that we find shops selling illegal cigarettes and vapes in areas where there is a public perception of high crime and where residents feel particularly vulnerable.

"This isn’t a situation that is unique to Lincoln, the same can be said of virtually every other town in Lincolnshire.

“These are not shops that sell a few cigarettes or vapes on the side. Instead, they exist solely to supply illegal goods. The shops are operated by criminals and out-of-county organised crime groups."

Signs have been placed on all of the shops. Credit: ITV News

The seven shops closed were: Mr Chippy, High Street Vapes, Top Mini Market, Universal Vape, Vape Center, Portland Vapes and Kikush.

The orders mean they cannot trade from the premises for three months. Each has a large sign informing the public that they are shut.

Sgt Simon Garside from the local neighbourhood policing team, said the relatively minor offences of selling counterfeit goods were linked to more serious crime.

He said: "The associated crime and issues might include human trafficking, money laundering and tax offences, hindering prosperity of legitimate local business; as well as the significant health and safety implications linked to these illegal tobacco and vape products."

