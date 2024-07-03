A woman has been arrested after multiple reports of nails and screws being left in the roads of a village.

Lincolnshire Police said it had been repeatedly contacted about sharp objects being deliberately left in the road in Whaplode, near Spalding.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing a danger to road users. She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson said: "We would encourage you to report any incident which may pose a risk to the public to the police so that we can investigate."

