A rail passenger who challenged a fine after she was unable to buy a train ticket has become a test case in a legal battle which could see 75,000 others overturned.

Sarah Cook, who runs a pet shop in Barnsley, got on a train at Wombwell station in South Yorkshire without paying the £4 fare because the ticket machine was broken.

She later appealed a £20 fine, but was told she could be convicted and face a £500 fine under a system called the single justice procedure (SJP).

Before taking her to court, Northern Rail agreed to drop the case as long as she paid the original fare from November 2022.

But Ms Cook was angered by the process. She said: "If the machines and technology don't work, that's a flawed system.

"And if your appeal is 'I tried to pay, I want to pay', I don't think you should be penalised for that."

Sarah Cook received a letter informing her that her case was being looked by the Chief Magistrate at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Credit: ITV News

Now Ms Cook has become one of six similar "test cases" being looked into by the Chief Magistrate at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Around 75,000 cases are believed to be involved.

Ms Cook said when she received a letter informing her of the mass review she was in disbelief. ''When I got this I thought it can't be real, why would it be going to London - but now knowing why and potentially that the train company were in the wrong...it's a big deal."

Ms Cook was fined after getting on a train at Wombwell Station Credit: ITV News

SJPs are also used by the DVLA, TV licensing, and local authorities over school absences.

In 2024, the Magistrates' Association, which represents over 12,000 magistrates in England and Wales, has called for reform of the system.

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, said there are concerns about the way it operates and the harm that it can cause some of the most vulnerable in society, who may not understand the process.

He said: ''We also think there should be more transparency. We would welcome a situation where accredited journalists could listen in to SJP sessions - in the same way they can walk into any court room in England and Wales.''Travel expert Simon Calder said the current system doesn't catch the right people.''Using the SJP and a law dating back to the 19th century doens't seem to be the best way to do it," he said.

"Because you catch people who are fundmentally innocent and apply large fines to them. Hopefully people who were innocent are going to be let off.''Northern is one of the multiple train operators are involved in the review, a sopkesperson said: "There are multiple ways to buy a Northern train ticket including on the app, our website, from ticket vending machines or ticket offices - and our colleagues are happy to provide advice if needed.

"We remind people of the need to buy tickets at stations and on trains.

"Our focus remains on ensuring that all our customers are treated fairly, which means ensuring all passengers who board our trains have a valid ticket. Northern stopped bringing new cases under the Single Justice Procedure for offences under the Regulation of Railways Act 1889 in January and are reviewing its previous use."

