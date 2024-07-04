A police force has told of how a group of four young men - three of whom are teenagers - tried to stop a suspected drunk driver.

North Yorkshire Police said the four young men from the Northallerton area showed "excellent courage and personal self-control" when they detained the "violent" woman who bit a police officer while being arrested.

The group, two aged 16, one aged 17 and a 22-year-old, attempted to stop a suspected drunk woman from driving when leaving a pub in Northallerton.

The woman managed to drive away and the group followed at a safe distance, calling 999 to give ongoing updates to police.

During the incident, the vehicle swerved, clipped kerbs, and narrowly missed colliding with other road users before eventually stopping in Leeming Bar.

The young men attempted to take away the keys, but the driver again tried to drive away while they were leaning inside the car trying to turn off the ignition.

Eventually, they managed to get the woman out of the car and detained her while waiting for the police.

During the incident, the force said all four were "violently assaulted" and sustained minor injuries as the driver attempted to get away.

A police officer was also bitten on his leg while arresting the woman.

PC Jack Holliday said: “On behalf of North Yorkshire Police, we would like the express our thanks. Teenagers and young people often get a bad reputation in communities, and these individuals will be the first to tell you they are no angels.

"On this occasion, they placed themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

"Well done, excellent work, they should be proud of themselves.”

The woman has since been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and assaulting an emergency worker. She is also under investigation for a number of other offences including four counts of assault and one of sexual assault.

She is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 8 August.

