Firefighters who rescued three dogs from a house fire have said it was started by the dogs themselves.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to the incident in Harrogate just before 1pm on Wednesday.

The service said firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire and rescued the animals from inside the property.

An incident report on the service's website said the fire had been started in the kitchen due to the dogs "jumping up and switching the cooker on".

No injuries were reported.

