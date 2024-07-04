Reform UK is expected to win both Barnsley seats from Labour, according to the general election exit poll.

David White has a 98% chance of becoming the Barnsley South MP, while Bob Lomas is 99% likely to win in Barnsley North, the Ipsos UK poll suggests.

Mr Lomas was suspended by Reform after it emerged he said black people should "get off [their] lazy arses" and stop acting "like savages". But his name still appeared for the party on the ballot papers because it was too late to change them.

If Reform took Barnsley it would mean Labour's Dan Jarvis and Stephanie Peacock would both lose their seats.

Both results are expected around 1.30am.

Mr White told the Barnsley Chronicle: "It's absolutely ridiculous.

"It shows that the people of Barnsley are a lot more savvy than people give us credit for.

"Barnsley has been badly affected by a Labour council and Labour MPs."

He said the "the [Nigel] Farage effect is absolutely huge".

Mr Farage, the Reform UK leader, had an eventful visit to Barnsley during the election campaign when objects were thrown at him as he stood on board his battle bus.

A 28-year-old man later admitted public disorder.